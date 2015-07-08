Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walden, Cody Neal
Arrest Date 12/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 18:45.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Hibbard, Hannah M
Arrest Date 12/28/2022
Court Case 202209367
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hibbard, Hannah M (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5900-BLK Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/28/2022 19:40.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Bushrod, Howard John
Arrest Date 12/28/2022
Court Case 202209368
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bushrod, Howard John (W /M/77) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 20:07.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
Arrest Date 12/28/2022
Court Case 202208297
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 21:42.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Green, Michael Shane
Arrest Date 12/28/2022
Court Case 202209341
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Green, Michael Shane (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK Conaway Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/28/2022 01:07.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Steffler, Brandon James
Arrest Date 12/28/2022
Court Case 202208198
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 11:19.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B