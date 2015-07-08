Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walden, Cody Neal
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Hibbard, Hannah M
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2022
|Court Case
|202209367
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hibbard, Hannah M (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5900-BLK Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/28/2022 19:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Bushrod, Howard John
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2022
|Court Case
|202209368
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bushrod, Howard John (W /M/77) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 20:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2022
|Court Case
|202208297
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Green, Michael Shane
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2022
|Court Case
|202209341
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Green, Michael Shane (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK Conaway Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/28/2022 01:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Steffler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2022
|Court Case
|202208198
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2022 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B