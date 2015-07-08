Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBINSON, CARNEAL SHAROD
Arrest Type
DOB 9/7/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-29 10:14:00
Court Case 22CR369408-01
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE 
Bond Amount 7500

Name COOK, ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 6/17/2002
Height 6.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-29 10:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOE, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 6/10/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 277
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-29 10:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REID, DARIUS LAMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-29 10:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, DEANGELO
Arrest Type
DOB 9/14/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-29 09:03:00
Court Case 22CR369243
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name DUGGER, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/27/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-29 11:30:00
Court Case 22CRS001359
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000