Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tyner, James Daniel
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2022
|Court Case
|202208326
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Tyner, James Daniel (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2022 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Clontz, Robin Helms
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Clontz, Robin Helms (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Dougherty, Debra Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (Compliance), M (M),
|Description
|Dougherty, Debra Ann (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (compliance), M (M), at 1000-BLK Callonwood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/29/2022 01:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, K
|Name
|Moree, Matthew Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Dwlr, M (M),
|Description
|Moree, Matthew Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Dwlr, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2022 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Patterson, Nasir Malik
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2022
|Court Case
|202208311
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Nasir Malik (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2022 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Blount, Angie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2022
|Court Case
|202208062
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Blount, Angie Lynn (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2022 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C