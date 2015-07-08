Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Bond, Michael Ryan
|12/30/2022
|202209404
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Bond, Michael Ryan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 2200-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/30/2022 15:12.
|Montecalvo, S A
|Blackmon, Erica Renee
|12/30/2022
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Blackmon, Erica Renee (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Steven Mills Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/30/2022 15:18.
|Jenkins, C N
|Alford, Argentina
|12/30/2022
|202208343
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Alford, Argentina (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2022 18:43.
|Roman, O
|Dimas-reyes, Julia Alexa
|12/30/2022
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
|Dimas-reyes, Julia Alexa (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 200-BLK Burris St, Wingate, NC, on 12/30/2022 02:14.
|Henry, J
|Cobb, Brandon Jaleel
|12/30/2022
|202208331
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Cobb, Brandon Jaleel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at Us 74/ Dicherson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2022 08:24.
|Moore, M A
|Threatt, Shiyana Shemia
|12/30/2022
|True Bill Of Indictment (Assault Inflicting Physl Inj Med), (F),
|Threatt, Shiyana Shemia (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (assault Inflicting Physl Inj Med), (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 12/30/2022 09:44.
|West, J R