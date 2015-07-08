Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bond, Michael Ryan
Arrest Date 12/30/2022
Court Case 202209404
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Bond, Michael Ryan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 2200-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/30/2022 15:12.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Blackmon, Erica Renee
Arrest Date 12/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Blackmon, Erica Renee (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Steven Mills Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/30/2022 15:18.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Alford, Argentina
Arrest Date 12/30/2022
Court Case 202208343
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Alford, Argentina (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2022 18:43.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Dimas-reyes, Julia Alexa
Arrest Date 12/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
Description Dimas-reyes, Julia Alexa (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 200-BLK Burris St, Wingate, NC, on 12/30/2022 02:14.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Cobb, Brandon Jaleel
Arrest Date 12/30/2022
Court Case 202208331
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Cobb, Brandon Jaleel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at Us 74/ Dicherson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2022 08:24.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Threatt, Shiyana Shemia
Arrest Date 12/30/2022
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Assault Inflicting Physl Inj Med), (F),
Description Threatt, Shiyana Shemia (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (assault Inflicting Physl Inj Med), (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 12/30/2022 09:44.
Arresting Officer West, J R