Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sarmiento, Diana Maldonado
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2022
|Court Case
|202209418
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sarmiento, Diana Maldonado (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2022 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2022
|Court Case
|202208368
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Reyesgarcia, Alonys Alonso
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Reyesgarcia, Alonys Alonso (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 22:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Maynor, Jerry Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2022
|Court Case
|202208351
|Charge
|Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Maynor, Jerry Lee (W /M/70) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 2400-BLK River Chase Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 02:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Shugars, Mykal Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2022
|Court Case
|202208350
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Shugars, Mykal Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Hurst, Antonio L
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hurst, Antonio L (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/31/2022 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R