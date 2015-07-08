Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sarmiento, Diana Maldonado
Arrest Date 12/31/2022
Court Case 202209418
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Sarmiento, Diana Maldonado (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2022 13:39.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J

Name Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
Arrest Date 12/31/2022
Court Case 202208368
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 16:46.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Reyesgarcia, Alonys Alonso
Arrest Date 12/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Reyesgarcia, Alonys Alonso (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 22:51.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Maynor, Jerry Lee
Arrest Date 12/31/2022
Court Case 202208351
Charge Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Maynor, Jerry Lee (W /M/70) Arrest on chrg of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 2400-BLK River Chase Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 02:36.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Shugars, Mykal Nicole
Arrest Date 12/31/2022
Court Case 202208350
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Shugars, Mykal Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2022 02:41.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Hurst, Antonio L
Arrest Date 12/31/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hurst, Antonio L (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/31/2022 10:19.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R