Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-01-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name ALEMAN, JUAN RAMON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/13/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-01 01:33:00
Court Case 23CR200318-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name TORRES, STEPHANIE PAULINA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/25/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-01 03:10:00
Court Case 23CR200428
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name DRAKE, TIMMY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/18/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-01 14:45:00
Court Case 23CR200638
Charge Description LARCENY BY ANTI-INVENTORY DEVICE – OVER
Bond Amount 2000

Name CARDENAS, SERGIO ANGEL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 2/5/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-01 00:58:00
Court Case 23CR200263-01
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
Bond Amount 1500

Name LOPEZ-GRAJEDA, JEFRY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/8/2004
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-01 04:03:00
Court Case 23CR200436-1
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 15000

Name MCCAIN, RANDOLPH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-01 06:35:00
Court Case 23CR200504-1
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 4000