Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Glass, Cole William
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300001
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Glass, Cole William (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1000-BLK Aspinal St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/1/2023 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Dugan, Jessica Ann
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300002
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Dugan, Jessica Ann (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2200-BLK Deer Meadows Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/1/2023 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K
|Name
|Christian, Samantha Kay
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2023
|Court Case
|202209427
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Christian, Samantha Kay (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2300-BLK Lancaster Hwy/s M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Copeno Izotecto, Silvino
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300005
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Copeno Izotecto, Silvino (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2600-BLK Walkup Av/castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Bennett, Johnathan Shaeehim
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Johnathan Shaeehim (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 6000-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Botts, Kaleigh Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300001
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Botts, Kaleigh Renee (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Battle, A C