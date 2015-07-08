Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Glass, Cole William
Arrest Date 01/01/2023
Court Case 202300001
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Glass, Cole William (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1000-BLK Aspinal St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/1/2023 19:32.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Dugan, Jessica Ann
Arrest Date 01/01/2023
Court Case 202300002
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Dugan, Jessica Ann (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2200-BLK Deer Meadows Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/1/2023 20:22.
Arresting Officer Wall, K

Name Christian, Samantha Kay
Arrest Date 01/01/2023
Court Case 202209427
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Christian, Samantha Kay (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2300-BLK Lancaster Hwy/s M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:07.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Copeno Izotecto, Silvino
Arrest Date 01/01/2023
Court Case 202300005
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Copeno Izotecto, Silvino (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2600-BLK Walkup Av/castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:16.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Bennett, Johnathan Shaeehim
Arrest Date 01/01/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Bennett, Johnathan Shaeehim (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 6000-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:18.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Botts, Kaleigh Renee
Arrest Date 01/01/2023
Court Case 202300001
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Botts, Kaleigh Renee (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 1/1/2023 00:25.
Arresting Officer Battle, A C