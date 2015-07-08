Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GOMEZ-MORALES, BAYRON OMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/12/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-02 00:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR200935
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HALL, AUBREY CIERRA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|4/4/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-02 03:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR201002
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|HOLONOU, AMI FLORENCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/2/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-02 04:39:00
|Court Case
|23CR201013
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GURUNG, MANOJ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/10/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-02 05:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR201033-1
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|MCDONALD, CARLOS LEMOND
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/24/1982
|Height
|5.06
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-02 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CRS219050
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STEPHENS, FREDERIC
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|4/6/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-02 01:27:00
|Court Case
|22CR700257-1
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500