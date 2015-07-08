Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GOMEZ-MORALES, BAYRON OMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 12/12/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-02 00:02:00
Court Case 23CR200935
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name HALL, AUBREY CIERRA
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/4/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-02 03:10:00
Court Case 23CR201002
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name HOLONOU, AMI FLORENCE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-02 04:39:00
Court Case 23CR201013
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name GURUNG, MANOJ
Arrest Type
DOB 4/10/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-02 05:04:00
Court Case 23CR201033-1
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER 
Bond Amount 25000

Name MCDONALD, CARLOS LEMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 8/24/1982
Height 5.06
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-02 00:00:00
Court Case 20CRS219050
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0

Name STEPHENS, FREDERIC
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 4/6/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-02 01:27:00
Court Case 22CR700257-1
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500