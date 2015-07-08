Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phillips, Alyssa Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2023
|Court Case
|202300018
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (F- Larceny) (F) And 2) Fta – (Consp Sell/Del Sch 1 Cs & Pwimsd Sch 1 Cs) (F),
|Description
|Phillips, Alyssa Marie (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (f- Larceny) (F) and 2) Fta – (consp Sell/del Sch 1 Cs & Pwimsd Sch 1 Cs) (F), at 1000-BLK Concord Av/tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2023 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Nixon, Chrystal Ivey
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2023
|Court Case
|202300024
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Chrystal Ivey (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK La Charette Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/2/2023 02:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Henry, Destiny Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2023
|Court Case
|202300014
|Charge
|1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Henry, Destiny Nicole (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2023 03:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Henry, Ida Mae
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2023
|Court Case
|202300014
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Henry, Ida Mae (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2023 03:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Jackson, Breon
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2023
|Court Case
|202300021
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Breon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2023 05:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 3) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Remove/dest/deact Compo (F), 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 3) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2023 10:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L