Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-03-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name JONES, TYRONE NICHLAUS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-03 01:41:00
Court Case 23CR201542
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0

Name COLEMAN, RANDY SHERRON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/8/2004
Height 6.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-03 10:00:00
Court Case 23CR201712
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name DICKSON, MARQUIS TYRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/29/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-03 10:48:00
Court Case 22CR217184
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 4000

Name PORTER, NAZARENE RICKI
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/11/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-03 09:30:00
Court Case 21CR707708
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
Bond Amount 5000

Name RENNEBERG-NAVARRO, JUAN SEBASTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/22/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-03 09:02:00
Court Case 22CR304869
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name ALFARO-RODRIGUEZ, FRANKLIN OMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/11/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-03 08:31:00
Court Case 22CR373027
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 0