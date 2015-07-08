Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JONES, TYRONE NICHLAUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/10/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-03 01:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR201542
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|COLEMAN, RANDY SHERRON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/8/2004
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-03 10:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR201712
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|DICKSON, MARQUIS TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/29/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-03 10:48:00
|Court Case
|22CR217184
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|4000
|Name
|PORTER, NAZARENE RICKI
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/11/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-03 09:30:00
|Court Case
|21CR707708
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|RENNEBERG-NAVARRO, JUAN SEBASTIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/22/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-03 09:02:00
|Court Case
|22CR304869
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ALFARO-RODRIGUEZ, FRANKLIN OMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/11/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-03 08:31:00
|Court Case
|22CR373027
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0