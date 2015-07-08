Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garner, Donald Wayne
Arrest Date 01/03/2023
Court Case 202300038
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garner, Donald Wayne (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2023 02:43.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 01/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2023 14:53.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Maddox, Chloe Grace
Arrest Date 01/03/2023
Court Case 202300065
Charge 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Maddox, Chloe Grace (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1500-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/3/2023 15:55.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Hammond, Kelly Dewayne
Arrest Date 01/03/2023
Court Case 202207252
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hammond, Kelly Dewayne (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2023 16:16.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Adams, Tyreak Deonta
Arrest Date 01/03/2023
Court Case 202300063
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Adams, Tyreak Deonta (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1200-BLK Fairley Av/first St, Monroe, SC, on 1/3/2023 17:59.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Redfearn, Cathy Ann
Arrest Date 01/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Redfearn, Cathy Ann (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2023 18:45.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T