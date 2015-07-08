Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-04-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FEASTER, EDWARD LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 11/16/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-04 05:50:00
Court Case 22CR338533
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500

Name RACKCLIFF, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/3/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-04 09:51:00
Court Case 22CR006604
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name JONES, NICKALAS AUSTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/27/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-04 01:20:00
Court Case 22CR371956
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name CARRINGTON, JERMAINE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/6/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-04 13:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name OXENDINE, CHRISTOPHER MACK
Arrest Type
DOB 2/29/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-04 05:19:00
Court Case 22CR370089-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 50000

Name NORMAN, NICOLE ANN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-04 11:09:00
Court Case 22CR213966
Charge Description NEG CHILD ABUSE-SER PHYS INJ
Bond Amount 5000