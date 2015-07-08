Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Howle, Ethan Scott
Arrest Date 01/04/2023
Court Case 202300029
Charge 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F),
Description Howle, Ethan Scott (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 18:21.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Powers, Bradley William
Arrest Date 01/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Stat Sex Offe With Child Under Or =15, F (F),
Description Powers, Bradley William (W /M/75) Arrest on chrg of Stat Sex Offe With Child Under Or =15, F (F), at 6300-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, MA, on 1/4/2023 19:26.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Marsh, Quentin Julius
Arrest Date 01/04/2023
Court Case 202300114
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Marsh, Quentin Julius (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Lakewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 20:21.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Trotta, Emma Genevieve
Arrest Date 01/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Consume Alc By 19/20, M (M),
Description Trotta, Emma Genevieve (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alc By 19/20, M (M), at 600-BLK Cavendish Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/4/2023 02:43.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Simpson, Tommy Gene
Arrest Date 01/04/2023
Court Case 202300075
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 10:09.
Arresting Officer Brooks, A

Name Ingram, Varya Tashunda
Arrest Date 01/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Probabtion Violation (M),
Description Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Probabtion Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 10:18.
Arresting Officer Anzaldua, K L