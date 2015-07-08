Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howle, Ethan Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300029
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F),
|Description
|Howle, Ethan Scott (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 18:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Powers, Bradley William
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stat Sex Offe With Child Under Or =15, F (F),
|Description
|Powers, Bradley William (W /M/75) Arrest on chrg of Stat Sex Offe With Child Under Or =15, F (F), at 6300-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, MA, on 1/4/2023 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Marsh, Quentin Julius
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300114
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Quentin Julius (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Lakewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Trotta, Emma Genevieve
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Consume Alc By 19/20, M (M),
|Description
|Trotta, Emma Genevieve (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alc By 19/20, M (M), at 600-BLK Cavendish Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/4/2023 02:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Simpson, Tommy Gene
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300075
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A
|Name
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Probabtion Violation (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Probabtion Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2023 10:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Anzaldua, K L