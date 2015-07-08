Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARTER, JAQUAN
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/1/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-05 08:23:00
Court Case 23CR203353
Charge Description TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500

Name VOGEL, CHARLES ALLEN
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/26/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-05 00:04:00
Court Case 23CR203141
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name LYLES, SONDRA DENISE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/9/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-05 09:55:00
Court Case 22CR713281
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name HALL, LAQUISIA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 8/24/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-05 01:48:00
Court Case 20CR232780
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500

Name MOODY, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-05 11:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FRUGA, NICOLE CHERE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/12/1982
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-05 01:30:00
Court Case 23CR203202
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0