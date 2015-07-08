Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BELL, ALTON EARL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|12/16/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-06 00:59:00
|Court Case
|22CR100301
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|KIRKLAND, DEVIN MONTRAY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS A1
|DOB
|3/18/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-06 12:12:00
|Court Case
|22CR370714
|Charge Description
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|DEE, JOHN WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/27/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-06 01:30:00
|Court Case
|18CR061790
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BELL, JAMES CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/10/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-06 11:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HORNE, BRIAN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/17/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|151
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-06 00:48:00
|Court Case
|23CR204081-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|NELSON, LEE CHESTER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/11/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-06 16:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount