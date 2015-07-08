Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
Arrest Date 01/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, on 1/6/2023 15:00.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Thomas, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 01/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 15:26.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Smith, Barbara Diane
Arrest Date 01/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Smith, Barbara Diane (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 17:00.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Simpson, Tommy Gene
Arrest Date 01/06/2023
Court Case 202300111
Charge Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
Description Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 01:35.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Nieves, Raymond Louis
Arrest Date 01/06/2023
Court Case 202300131
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 17:00.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Williams, Terrell Joseph
Arrest Date 01/06/2023
Court Case 202300118
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 8) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 10) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Williams, Terrell Joseph (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 8) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 10) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 08:32.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P