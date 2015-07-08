Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, on 1/6/2023 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Thomas, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Smith, Barbara Diane
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Smith, Barbara Diane (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Simpson, Tommy Gene
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300111
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 01:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Nieves, Raymond Louis
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300131
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Williams, Terrell Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300118
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 8) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 10) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Williams, Terrell Joseph (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 8) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 10) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2023 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P