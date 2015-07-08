Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gainey, Robert Jesse
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300147
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Robert Jesse (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2023 07:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Richardson, Michael Deorlando
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2023
|Court Case
|202204404
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Richardson, Michael Deorlando (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2023 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Bennett, John Micheal
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300190
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Bennett, John Micheal (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Ashland Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/7/2023 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Richardson, Michael Deorlando
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2023
|Court Case
|202200152
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Richardson, Michael Deorlando (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 3200-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2023 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Brown, Sheridan Eugene
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300155
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Brown, Sheridan Eugene (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2900-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2023 14:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Morrow, Antonio Dorall
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300158
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Antonio Dorall (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2023 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A