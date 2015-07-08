Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAWKINS, DACOREYEN LENARD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/8/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-08 01:32:00
Court Case 23CR205730
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name STEWART, JAYBEZ RODNEY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/9/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-08 02:10:00
Court Case 17CRS223253
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 40000

Name BROOKS, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/25/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-08 02:42:00
Court Case 20CR207163
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500

Name TURNER, ANTWIAN JENERRA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/5/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-08 02:20:00
Court Case 23CR205814-1
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
Bond Amount 0

Name BIAS, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/7/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-08 09:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOWZE, DIONNE CHERRELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/15/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-08 08:50:00
Court Case 20CR227405
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0