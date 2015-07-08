Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ferguson, Anthony Gerard
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ferguson, Anthony Gerard (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 03:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Thomas, Carl Jr.
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Carl Jr. (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 1/8/2023 04:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Simpson, Justin Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300206
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Justin Wayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 04:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300168
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 05:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300169
|Charge
|Fail To Appear For Child Support Court (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear For Child Support Court (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 06:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Walden, Cody Neal
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 08:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M