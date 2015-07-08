Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ferguson, Anthony Gerard
Arrest Date 01/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ferguson, Anthony Gerard (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 03:54.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Thomas, Carl Jr.
Arrest Date 01/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Thomas, Carl Jr. (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 1/8/2023 04:05.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Simpson, Justin Wayne
Arrest Date 01/08/2023
Court Case 202300206
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Simpson, Justin Wayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 04:55.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Crowder, Michael Rashawn
Arrest Date 01/08/2023
Court Case 202300168
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 05:42.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Crowder, Michael Rashawn
Arrest Date 01/08/2023
Court Case 202300169
Charge Fail To Appear For Child Support Court (M),
Description Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear For Child Support Court (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 06:36.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Walden, Cody Neal
Arrest Date 01/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2023 08:25.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M