Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, BRIAN JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-09 12:05:00
Court Case 19CRS052758-01
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name SCOTT, XAVIA LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 4/20/1975
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-09 12:54:00
Court Case 23CR206578
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 5000

Name DAVIS, BRYAN JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-09 16:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, CHRISTINA MARGARITA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/24/1990
Height 5.3
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-09 00:58:00
Court Case 23CR206243
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name DUHANEY, CARL ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/13/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-09 12:45:00
Court Case 22CR353598
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 10000

Name CLAYTON, JOE WILLIE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1990
Height 6.5
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-09 02:59:00
Court Case 22CR338033
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0