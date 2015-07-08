Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rivers, Ashiash Demond
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Armed Habitual Felon), F (F),
|Description
|Rivers, Ashiash Demond (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (armed Habitual Felon), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 08:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Circle K Store #3985 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|01-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Circle K Store #3985 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 00:09, 1/9/2023. Reported: 00:09, 1/9/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|01-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:30, 1/9/2023 and 13:01, 1/9/2023. Reported: 13:01, 1/9/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2023
|Court Case
|202300183
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Norcutt, Ian Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2023
|Court Case
|202300196
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Norcutt, Ian Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 13:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Worley, Derek James
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Worley, Derek James (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W