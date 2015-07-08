Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rivers, Ashiash Demond
Arrest Date 01/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Armed Habitual Felon), F (F),
Description Rivers, Ashiash Demond (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (armed Habitual Felon), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 08:24.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Circle K Store #3985 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 01-09-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Circle K Store #3985 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 00:09, 1/9/2023. Reported: 00:09, 1/9/2023.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 01-09-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:30, 1/9/2023 and 13:01, 1/9/2023. Reported: 13:01, 1/9/2023.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Gurganus, Brandon Paul
Arrest Date 01/09/2023
Court Case 202300183
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 00:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Norcutt, Ian Lee
Arrest Date 01/09/2023
Court Case 202300196
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Norcutt, Ian Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 13:26.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Worley, Derek James
Arrest Date 01/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Worley, Derek James (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2023 15:08.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W