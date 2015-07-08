Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COXTON, JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-10 05:19:00
Court Case 23CR202476
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name CATALDI, DOMINICK MICHAEL-JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 2/20/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-10 11:47:00
Court Case 23CR205967-1
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500

Name OSBORNE, MARQUILL ANTHONY
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/24/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-10 01:23:00
Court Case 23CR207058
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500

Name SIERRA, ERIBERTO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/18/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-10 09:00:00
Court Case 23CR207283-1
Charge Description C/S-SCH IV- POSSESS
Bond Amount 5000

Name SMITH, BARRY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/29/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-10 02:20:00
Court Case 23CR207059-01
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500

Name SAWUNA, HENOC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-10 13:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount