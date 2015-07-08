Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lyons, Latika Sanoir
Arrest Date 01/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
Description Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2023 08:24.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Roberts, Odarious Jamel
Arrest Date 01/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
Description Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2023 09:09.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Gee, Kelly Russell
Arrest Date 01/10/2023
Court Case 202207908
Charge 1) Dv Protectiver Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Gee, Kelly Russell (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protectiver Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 1/10/2023 10:45.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Bivens, William Dontavis
Arrest Date 01/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
Description Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2023 13:56.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Britton, Jordan M
Arrest Date 01-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Britton, Jordan M (B /F/22) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, between 00:18, 1/10/2023 and 00:19, 1/10/2023. Reported: 00:19, 1/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
Arrest Date 01-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 02:08, 1/10/2023 and 02:09, 1/10/2023. Reported: 02:09, 1/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Horne, C