Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2023 08:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2023 09:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Gee, Kelly Russell
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2023
|Court Case
|202207908
|Charge
|1) Dv Protectiver Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Gee, Kelly Russell (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protectiver Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 1/10/2023 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Bivens, William Dontavis
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court), M (M),
|Description
|Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2023 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Britton, Jordan M
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Britton, Jordan M (B /F/22) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, between 00:18, 1/10/2023 and 00:19, 1/10/2023. Reported: 00:19, 1/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 02:08, 1/10/2023 and 02:09, 1/10/2023. Reported: 02:09, 1/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C