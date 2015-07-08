Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RIVERS, TIMOTHY RAKEEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/3/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-11 04:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR207936
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|WILSON, JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/26/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-11 12:31:00
|Court Case
|23CR201451
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|ROGERSON, RANDOLPH ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/22/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|213
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-11 03:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR700871
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|ZHAO, HUI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/15/1982
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-11 11:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR207713
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BOWDEN, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/9/1994
|Height
|6.04
|Weight
|259
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR336275
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|SHROPSHIRE, MALIK DVONDE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/11/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-11 13:47:00
|Court Case
|22CR287376
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|6000