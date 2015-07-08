Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pearson, Benjamin James
Arrest Date 01/11/2023
Court Case 202300225
Charge Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Pearson, Benjamin James (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2023 03:19.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Stalls, Miranda Tenienne
Arrest Date 01/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Stalls, Miranda Tenienne (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Fleetwood Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 1/11/2023 07:48.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Williams, Tashontia Anne`ea
Arrest Date 01/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Williams, Tashontia Anne`ea (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 10000-BLK Perimeter Station D Apt 301, Charlotte, NC, on 1/11/2023 03:24.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Perry, Rebecca Maria
Arrest Date 01/11/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Tow/Immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Booting Service Violation) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Tow/Immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Tow/Immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M),
Description Perry, Rebecca Maria (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (tow/immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (booting Service Violation) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (tow/immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (tow/immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), at 200-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/11/2023 08:11.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, C

Name Steele, Daniel Eric
Arrest Date 01/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Steele, Daniel Eric (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2023 10:01.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Nelson, Dustin Benjamin
Arrest Date 01/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F),
Description Nelson, Dustin Benjamin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/11/2023 09:52.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S