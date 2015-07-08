Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pearson, Benjamin James
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2023
|Court Case
|202300225
|Charge
|Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Pearson, Benjamin James (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2023 03:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Stalls, Miranda Tenienne
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Stalls, Miranda Tenienne (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Fleetwood Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 1/11/2023 07:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Williams, Tashontia Anne`ea
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Williams, Tashontia Anne`ea (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 10000-BLK Perimeter Station D Apt 301, Charlotte, NC, on 1/11/2023 03:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Perry, Rebecca Maria
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Tow/Immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Booting Service Violation) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Tow/Immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Tow/Immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M),
|Description
|Perry, Rebecca Maria (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (tow/immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (booting Service Violation) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (tow/immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (tow/immobilize Vehicle Viol) (M), at 200-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/11/2023 08:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, C
|Name
|Steele, Daniel Eric
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Steele, Daniel Eric (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2023 10:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Nelson, Dustin Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Nelson, Dustin Benjamin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/11/2023 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S