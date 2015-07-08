Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ENGLISH, EDWARD LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/31/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-12 10:50:00
Court Case 23CR204316
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 0

Name KNOX, LADARIUS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/28/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-12 15:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name ESQUIVEL-GONZALEZ, JOSSELINE MERARI
Arrest Type
DOB 5/6/2001
Height 4.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-12 02:20:00
Court Case 23CR208696-1
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 5000

Name MCCORD, MARQUITA MONTOYA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/19/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-12 09:30:00
Court Case 23CR208920
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 200000

Name RAMSEUR, DERRICK
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/13/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-12 14:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name FREEMAN, GREGORY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/3/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-12 00:15:00
Court Case 22CR000953
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500