Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ENGLISH, EDWARD LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/31/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-12 10:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR204316
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|KNOX, LADARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/28/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-12 15:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ESQUIVEL-GONZALEZ, JOSSELINE MERARI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/6/2001
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-12 02:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR208696-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MCCORD, MARQUITA MONTOYA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/19/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-12 09:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR208920
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000
|Name
|RAMSEUR, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/13/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-12 14:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FREEMAN, GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/3/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-12 00:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR000953
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500