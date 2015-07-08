Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Temple, Josie Claire
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2023
|Court Case
|202300267
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Sanderson, Daniel Neil
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Sanderson, Daniel Neil (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5700-BLK Caravan Ln, Mineral Springs, NC, on 1/12/2023 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Carty, Maddison Alexandria
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Carty, Maddison Alexandria (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Wallace, Luther Luke C
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2023
|Court Case
|202209160
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Luther Luke C (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 1300-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Starnes, Jack Hampton
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2023
|Court Case
|202300367
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
