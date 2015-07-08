Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Temple, Josie Claire
Arrest Date 01/12/2023
Court Case 202300267
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 16:11.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Sanderson, Daniel Neil
Arrest Date 01/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Sanderson, Daniel Neil (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5700-BLK Caravan Ln, Mineral Springs, NC, on 1/12/2023 16:21.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Carty, Maddison Alexandria
Arrest Date 01/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Carty, Maddison Alexandria (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 16:48.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Wallace, Luther Luke C
Arrest Date 01/12/2023
Court Case 202209160
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Wallace, Luther Luke C (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 1300-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 17:13.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Starnes, Jack Hampton
Arrest Date 01/12/2023
Court Case 202300367
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2023 17:13.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

