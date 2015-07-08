Below are the Union County arrests for 01-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Busby, Traci Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Busby, Traci Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Cj Thomas, on 1/13/2023 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Washington, Joshua Donnelle
|Arrest Date
|01-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Washington, Joshua Donnelle (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (202300386), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2023 12:12:52 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fugitive (F), at 6400-BLK Mccain Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/13/2023 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Adams, Brandon Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/37) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 4100-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, between 03:00, 1/13/2023 and 07:51, 1/13/2023. Reported: 07:51, 1/13/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 100-BLK Courthouse Dr, Elizabethtown, NC, on 1/13/2023 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Brauda, T R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|01-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:12, 1/13/2023 and 08:13, 1/13/2023. Reported: 08:13, 1/13/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C