Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KSOR, YLIEK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/23/1966
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-14 07:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR205366
|Charge Description
|FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|ORR, KYAN OSHEA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/14/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-14 02:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR210666-1
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURLINSKI, KEVIN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/30/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-14 00:33:00
|Court Case
|23CR210519
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|ORR, KYVANTE RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/17/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-14 02:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR210662-1
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|MEEKS, TRAVIS OBRYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1981
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-14 01:19:00
|Court Case
|23CR210515
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|TAYLOR, RANDY NEAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/15/1974
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-14 06:11:00
|Court Case
|22CR053865
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500