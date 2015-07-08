Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KSOR, YLIEK
Arrest Type
DOB 3/23/1966
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-14 07:45:00
Court Case 23CR205366
Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
Bond Amount 5000

Name ORR, KYAN OSHEA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/14/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-14 02:52:00
Court Case 23CR210666-1
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (F)
Bond Amount

Name BURLINSKI, KEVIN MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/30/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-14 00:33:00
Court Case 23CR210519
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name ORR, KYVANTE RASHAD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-14 02:52:00
Court Case 23CR210662-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 25000

Name MEEKS, TRAVIS OBRYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1981
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-14 01:19:00
Court Case 23CR210515
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000

Name TAYLOR, RANDY NEAL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/15/1974
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-14 06:11:00
Court Case 22CR053865
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500