Description

Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 1/14/2023 11:40.