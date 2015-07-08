Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chaney, Amanda Brooke
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2023
|Court Case
|202300415
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chaney, Amanda Brooke (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/14/2023 06:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Broome, Chase Parker
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta-F (Obtain Prope Rty By False Pretenses), F (F),
|Description
|Broome, Chase Parker (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fta-f (obtain Prope Rty By False Pretenses), F (F), at 700-BLK Aquadale Rd, Albemarle, NC, on 1/14/2023 07:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Dupre, Duke William
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2023
|Court Case
|202300409
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Dupre, Duke William (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2800-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/14/2023 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Howard, Patrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 1/14/2023 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Johnson, William Christopher
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Civil, M (M),
|Description
|Johnson, William Christopher (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Civil, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 1/14/2023 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Yeargin, Charmaine Za`quan
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Yeargin, Charmaine Za`quan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3000-BLK Ainsdale Dr/arundale Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/14/2023 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C