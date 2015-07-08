Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chaney, Amanda Brooke
Arrest Date 01/14/2023
Court Case 202300415
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chaney, Amanda Brooke (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/14/2023 06:31.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Broome, Chase Parker
Arrest Date 01/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta-F (Obtain Prope Rty By False Pretenses), F (F),
Description Broome, Chase Parker (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fta-f (obtain Prope Rty By False Pretenses), F (F), at 700-BLK Aquadale Rd, Albemarle, NC, on 1/14/2023 07:34.
Arresting Officer Daigle, D D

Name Dupre, Duke William
Arrest Date 01/14/2023
Court Case 202300409
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Dupre, Duke William (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2800-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/14/2023 11:39.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Howard, Patrick Lee
Arrest Date 01/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
Description Howard, Patrick Lee (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 1/14/2023 11:40.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Johnson, William Christopher
Arrest Date 01/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Civil, M (M),
Description Johnson, William Christopher (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Civil, M (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 1/14/2023 11:40.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Yeargin, Charmaine Za`quan
Arrest Date 01/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Yeargin, Charmaine Za`quan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3000-BLK Ainsdale Dr/arundale Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/14/2023 14:35.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C