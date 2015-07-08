Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCDOWELL, RAYSHUN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/11/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-15 08:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR211352
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BILLER, WILLIAM PERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/19/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-15 10:14:00
|Court Case
|21CR229729
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|MAIS, GARY AUDLEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/25/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-15 10:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR211357-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BELK, ROBERT MAJOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-15 11:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR219420
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|ELLIS, MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/8/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-15 10:50:00
|Court Case
|22CR014960
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|PEAY, JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/27/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-15 10:29:00
|Court Case
|22CRS214880
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|4000