Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name MCDOWELL, RAYSHUN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/11/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-15 08:30:00
Court Case 23CR211352
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BILLER, WILLIAM PERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/19/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-15 10:14:00
Court Case 21CR229729
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M)
Bond Amount 2000

Name MAIS, GARY AUDLEY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-15 10:00:00
Court Case 23CR211357-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BELK, ROBERT MAJOR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-15 11:10:00
Court Case 22CR219420
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000

Name ELLIS, MELVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/8/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-15 10:50:00
Court Case 22CR014960
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name PEAY, JERMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/27/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-15 10:29:00
Court Case 22CRS214880
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER 
Bond Amount 4000