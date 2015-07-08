Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Darren Wayne
Arrest Date 01/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Robinson, Darren Wayne (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 7800-BLK Surry Ln, Fairview, NC, on 1/15/2023 15:11.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn
Arrest Date 01/15/2023
Court Case 202300324
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Airport Rd/ N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2023 15:30.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Everhart, Douglas Scott
Arrest Date 01/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Everhart, Douglas Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2023 16:00.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Gaddis, Shekia Shianne
Arrest Date 01/15/2023
Court Case 202300330
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gaddis, Shekia Shianne (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2023 17:51.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn
Arrest Date 01/15/2023
Court Case 202300447
Charge Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Caldwell, Donte`z Deshawn (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 1900-BLK Airport Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2023 18:34.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Barber, Joshua Lavon
Arrest Date 01/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 3) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 4) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Larceny-Felony (F), 12) Larceny-Firearm (F), 13) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 15) Larceny-Felony (F), 16) Identity Theft (F), And 17) Identity Theft (F),
Description Barber, Joshua Lavon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 3) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 4) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Larceny-felony (F), 12) Larceny-firearm (F), 13) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-felony (F), 15) Larceny-felony (F), 16) Identity Theft (F), and 17) Identity Theft (F), at 4100-BLK Firwood Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 1/15/2023 21:18.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N