Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-16-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLENN, TARIQ AMIN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-16 02:50:00
Court Case 23CR211830
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 15000

Name QUEEN, DANA ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 1/26/1969
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-16 12:16:00
Court Case 23CR211974
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 10000

Name ANDRADE-CEDENO, ALEX
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-16 03:56:00
Court Case 23CR211834-1
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 30000

Name WILLIAMS, JORDAN MICHELLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/8/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-16 13:04:00
Court Case 22CR711325
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name DIXON, JONATHAN REYNOLDS
Arrest Type
DOB 11/20/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-16 07:38:00
Court Case 23CR209840
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name REYNOLDS, NAPOLEAN RACHIEM
Arrest Type
DOB 4/8/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-16 13:36:00
Court Case 23CR212001
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 100000