Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-18-2023 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|PAGAN, JOEL RUSSELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/16/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-18 03:50:00
|Court Case
|17CR244546
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT TO B/E BUILDING – WIT/OUT FORCE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|OSEGUERA-FLORES, JOSE DEJESUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/8/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-18 08:49:00
|Court Case
|22CR346281-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|WALKER, DENZEL RAYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/9/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-18 03:23:00
|Court Case
|22CR324273
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|VINE, TAVARESE DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/14/1990
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|350
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-18 10:09:00
|Court Case
|19CR223775-01
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|ASHFORD, PRINCE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/21/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-18 06:37:00
|Court Case
|23CR210720
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SPENCER, JESSICA DAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/15/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-18 11:57:00
|Court Case
|20CR217285
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000