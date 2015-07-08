Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Isaiah Djimon
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2023
|Court Case
|202300405
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Isaiah Djimon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2023 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Bennett, Nyasia Monya
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Nyasia Monya (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/19/2023 10:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Polson, Tonda Brady
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Polson, Tonda Brady (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4800-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/green Meadow Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/19/2023 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexand
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2023
|Court Case
|202300413
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexand (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 600-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2023 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Sullivan, Robert Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2023
|Court Case
|202300544
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sullivan, Robert Joseph (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5000-BLK Vistawood Way, Durham, NC, on 1/19/2023 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2023
|Court Case
|202300423
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2023 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M