Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-20-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name PEARSON, JIMMIE LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-20 00:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, LEROY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/8/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-20 01:21:00
Court Case 23CR215047
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount

Name HOWARD, BRIAN KEITH
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS H
DOB 5/30/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-20 02:09:00
Court Case 23CR205160-01
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 4500

Name ISOM, EDWARD LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 2/23/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 194
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-20 00:56:00
Court Case 21CR234319
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000

Name METZE, JONATHAN QUINCY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1985
Height 6.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-20 02:26:00
Court Case 23CR215007
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 4000

Name NAILING, ANTONIO GARLAND
Arrest Type
DOB 9/15/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-20 02:45:00
Court Case 23CR215082-1
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 16000