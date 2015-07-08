Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PEARSON, JIMMIE LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-20 00:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOSTER, LEROY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/8/1976
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-20 01:21:00
|Court Case
|23CR215047
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWARD, BRIAN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS H
|DOB
|5/30/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-20 02:09:00
|Court Case
|23CR205160-01
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|4500
|Name
|ISOM, EDWARD LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/23/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|194
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-20 00:56:00
|Court Case
|21CR234319
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|METZE, JONATHAN QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/4/1985
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-20 02:26:00
|Court Case
|23CR215007
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|4000
|Name
|NAILING, ANTONIO GARLAND
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/15/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-20 02:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR215082-1
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|16000