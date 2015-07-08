Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COPELAND, DEEAUDREY KEITHALE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/24/1978
Height 6.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-21 00:04:00
Court Case 23CR215997
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500

Name ZAMORA, ERICK
Arrest Type
DOB 4/19/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-21 03:53:00
Court Case 23CR216168
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 2000

Name GUY, ANTONIO LUJAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/17/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-21 01:45:00
Court Case 22CR014754
Charge Description OTHER – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 500

Name OATES, AMARI JAVON
Arrest Type
DOB 2/10/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-21 11:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HALLMAN, RICCO ANTWON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 11/5/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-21 01:58:00
Court Case 22CR328596
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000

Name RISBON, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 6/29/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-21 14:45:00
Court Case 21CRS050732
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 20000