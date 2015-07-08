Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COPELAND, DEEAUDREY KEITHALE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/24/1978
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-21 00:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR215997
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|ZAMORA, ERICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/19/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-21 03:53:00
|Court Case
|23CR216168
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|GUY, ANTONIO LUJAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-21 01:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR014754
|Charge Description
|OTHER – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|OATES, AMARI JAVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/10/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-21 11:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALLMAN, RICCO ANTWON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
|DOB
|11/5/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-21 01:58:00
|Court Case
|22CR328596
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|RISBON, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/29/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-21 14:45:00
|Court Case
|21CRS050732
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|20000