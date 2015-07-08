Below are the Union County arrests for 01-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lacey, Latascha
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2023
|Court Case
|202300469
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lacey, Latascha (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Rorie, Octavis Shontonio
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2023
|Court Case
|202300469
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Octavis Shontonio (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Polkton, NC, on 1/21/2023 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Wright, George Raymond
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2023
|Court Case
|202300470
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (M),
|Description
|Wright, George Raymond (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 500-BLK S Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Travis, Ronald Eugene
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Travis, Ronald Eugene (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 13:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Payne, Katlyn Jane
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Payne, Katlyn Jane (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4100-BLK Eutaw Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/21/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, C
|Name
|White, Tyrone Alexander
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2023
|Court Case
|202300612
|Charge
|Inmate Possess Tobacco/Phone/Electronic Item (F),
|Description
|White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Inmate Possess Tobacco/phone/electronic Item (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M