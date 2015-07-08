Below are the Union County arrests for 01-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lacey, Latascha
Arrest Date 01/21/2023
Court Case 202300469
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lacey, Latascha (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 12:32.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Rorie, Octavis Shontonio
Arrest Date 01/21/2023
Court Case 202300469
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Rorie, Octavis Shontonio (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Polkton, NC, on 1/21/2023 12:37.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Wright, George Raymond
Arrest Date 01/21/2023
Court Case 202300470
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (M),
Description Wright, George Raymond (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 500-BLK S Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 13:24.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Travis, Ronald Eugene
Arrest Date 01/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
Description Travis, Ronald Eugene (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 13:31.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Payne, Katlyn Jane
Arrest Date 01/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Payne, Katlyn Jane (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4100-BLK Eutaw Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/21/2023 14:20.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, C

Name White, Tyrone Alexander
Arrest Date 01/21/2023
Court Case 202300612
Charge Inmate Possess Tobacco/Phone/Electronic Item (F),
Description White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Inmate Possess Tobacco/phone/electronic Item (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2023 15:00.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M