Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REESE, TROY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-22 12:19:00
Court Case 22CR015479
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name AUSTIN, DARNELL LORENZO
Arrest Type
DOB 3/22/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-22 01:50:00
Court Case 23CR216788-1
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 5000

Name COLEMAN, SHYHEM CRESHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/11/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-22 11:10:00
Court Case 22CR318249
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000

Name BAXTER, DEASIA RENEE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-22 01:52:00
Court Case 23CR216769
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500

Name CASSELL, JOSHUA I
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 2/1/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-22 15:23:00
Court Case 21CRS000506
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 2500

Name CONWAY, CIDNEY SHAREE
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS H
DOB 4/8/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-22 05:00:00
Court Case 23CR216881
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 0