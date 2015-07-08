Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gordon, Michelle Leigh
Arrest Date 01/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Gordon, Michelle Leigh (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 18:40.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Knotts, Larry Lomont
Arrest Date 01/22/2023
Court Case 202300487
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Knotts, Larry Lomont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 00:47.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Helms, Christopher Mark
Arrest Date 01/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Helms, Christopher Mark (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 1100-BLK Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 18:49.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Knotts, Larry Lomont
Arrest Date 01/22/2023
Court Case 202300488
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Knotts, Larry Lomont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 00:50.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Staton, Erika Janae Hunter
Arrest Date 01/22/2023
Court Case 202300491
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Staton, Erika Janae Hunter (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 20:48.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Ataque-lorenzo, Jose Manuel
Arrest Date 01/22/2023
Court Case 202300623
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Ataque-lorenzo, Jose Manuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2100-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 00:59.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P