Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gordon, Michelle Leigh
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Michelle Leigh (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Knotts, Larry Lomont
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2023
|Court Case
|202300487
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Larry Lomont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Helms, Christopher Mark
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Helms, Christopher Mark (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 1100-BLK Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Knotts, Larry Lomont
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2023
|Court Case
|202300488
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Larry Lomont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Staton, Erika Janae Hunter
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2023
|Court Case
|202300491
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Staton, Erika Janae Hunter (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Ataque-lorenzo, Jose Manuel
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2023
|Court Case
|202300623
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Ataque-lorenzo, Jose Manuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2100-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2023 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P