Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coley, Christopher Michael
Arrest Date 01/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta-Show Cause After Ftc (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Coley, Christopher Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fta-show Cause After Ftc (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 12:00.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Mungo, Joshua Omar
Arrest Date 01/23/2023
Court Case 202300518
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Attempt Break/Enter Motor Veh (M), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Attempt Break/enter Motor Veh (M), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 08:03.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Hailey, Hendrick Jermaine
Arrest Date 01/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Prob Violation (M),
Description Hailey, Hendrick Jermaine (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Prob Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 12:38.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Covington, Johnathan
Arrest Date 01/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Covington, Johnathan (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 10:02.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Scarboro, Timothy Ray
Arrest Date 01/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employee, F (F),
Description Scarboro, Timothy Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 14:30.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Goodnite, Jason Dale
Arrest Date 01/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Goodnite, Jason Dale (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 10:41.
Arresting Officer Case, T N