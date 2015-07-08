Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coley, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta-Show Cause After Ftc (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Coley, Christopher Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fta-show Cause After Ftc (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Mungo, Joshua Omar
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2023
|Court Case
|202300518
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Attempt Break/Enter Motor Veh (M), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Attempt Break/enter Motor Veh (M), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 08:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Hailey, Hendrick Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Prob Violation (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Hendrick Jermaine (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Prob Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Covington, Johnathan
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Covington, Johnathan (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 10:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Scarboro, Timothy Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employee, F (F),
|Description
|Scarboro, Timothy Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Goodnite, Jason Dale
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Goodnite, Jason Dale (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2023 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N