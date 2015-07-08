Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-24-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRIERSON, PAUL MICHAEL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/7/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-24 00:41:00
Court Case 23CR218047
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name TILLERY, BRANDON
Arrest Type INFRACTION
DOB 6/12/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-24 11:06:00
Court Case 20CR7021
Charge Description IMPROPER BRAKES
Bond Amount 1000

Name GOODMAN, JAMES THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 159
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-24 02:57:00
Court Case 22CR052092
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name TORRANCE, LAUREN ARTHUR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/16/1996
Height 5.09
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-24 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS017054
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 75000

Name JONES, ALISE JENEE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/10/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-24 01:44:00
Court Case 23CR218052-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000

Name WILLIAMS, JAWAN LEVON
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-24 11:25:00
Court Case 22CR325501
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 5000