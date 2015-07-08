Description

Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misuse Of 911) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M), and 4) Misdemeanor Probation Viol (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 02:48.