Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lackey, James Mathew
Arrest Date 01/24/2023
Court Case 202300674
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misuse Of 911) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), And 4) Misdemeanor Probation Viol (M),
Description Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misuse Of 911) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M), and 4) Misdemeanor Probation Viol (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 02:48.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J

Name Hart, Brett Michael
Arrest Date 01/24/2023
Court Case 202300060
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Hart, Brett Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 8300-BLK Stone Crest Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/24/2023 09:13.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A
Arrest Date 01/24/2023
Court Case 202200538
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Harley St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 00:35.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Page, Austin Lee G
Arrest Date 01/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) F-Probation Violation (F) And 2) M- Probation Violation (M),
Description Page, Austin Lee G (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) F-probation Violation (F) and 2) M- Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Horn, Lorena
Arrest Date 01/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Horn, Lorena (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 10:37.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Bracey, Justin Tyshawn
Arrest Date 01/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Extradiont/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
Description Bracey, Justin Tyshawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Extradiont/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 9000-BLK Oren Thompson Rd, Charlott, SC, on 1/24/2023 10:44.
Arresting Officer Mills, T