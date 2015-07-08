Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lackey, James Mathew
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2023
|Court Case
|202300674
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misuse Of 911) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), And 4) Misdemeanor Probation Viol (M),
|Description
|Lackey, James Mathew (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misuse Of 911) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M), and 4) Misdemeanor Probation Viol (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 02:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Hart, Brett Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2023
|Court Case
|202300060
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Hart, Brett Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 8300-BLK Stone Crest Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/24/2023 09:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2023
|Court Case
|202200538
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Harley St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Page, Austin Lee G
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) F-Probation Violation (F) And 2) M- Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Page, Austin Lee G (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) F-probation Violation (F) and 2) M- Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Horn, Lorena
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Horn, Lorena (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2023 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Bracey, Justin Tyshawn
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extradiont/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
|Description
|Bracey, Justin Tyshawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Extradiont/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 9000-BLK Oren Thompson Rd, Charlott, SC, on 1/24/2023 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T