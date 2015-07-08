Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Honigman, Chase Edward
Arrest Date 01/25/2023
Court Case 202209409
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Honigman, Chase Edward (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2023 09:24.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Durbin, William Timothy
Arrest Date 01/25/2023
Court Case 202300563
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Durbin, William Timothy (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2023 16:29.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Ross, Josie Rene
Arrest Date 01/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ross, Josie Rene (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2023 09:25.
Arresting Officer Pressley, N R

Name Castaneda, Breanne
Arrest Date 01/25/2023
Court Case 202300563
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Castaneda, Breanne (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2023 16:34.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Ricci, Lorena Monita
Arrest Date 01/25/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 5) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 7) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 8) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 9) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 10) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 11) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 12) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 13) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 14) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 15) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 16) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 17) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 18) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 20) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 21) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 22) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 23) Poisoning – Distrub Food/Beverage (F), And 24) Att Distribute Food Containing Poison (F),
Description Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 5) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 7) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 8) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 9) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 10) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 11) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 12) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 13) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 14) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 15) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 16) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 17) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 18) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 20) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 21) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 22) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 23) Poisoning – Distrub Food/beverage (F), and 24) Att Distribute Food Containing Poison (F), at 2300-BLK Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2023 18:16.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M