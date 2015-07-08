Description

Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 5) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 7) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 8) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 9) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 10) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 11) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 12) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 13) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 14) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 15) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 16) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 17) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 18) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 20) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 21) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 22) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 23) Poisoning – Distrub Food/beverage (F), and 24) Att Distribute Food Containing Poison (F), at 2300-BLK Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2023 18:16.