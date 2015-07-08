Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NICHOLAS, NAKEEM LAWRENSON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/18/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-26 09:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR207297
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|TAYLOR, DAVON TYRON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/12/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-26 13:29:00
|Court Case
|NO FILE NUMBER
|Charge Description
|SAFECRACKING
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|RICHBURG, TREVOR ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1968
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-26 06:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR219586
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|BOWMAN, BREYONNA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-26 12:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR206732-1
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|75000
|Name
|SUDLER, KHALON JAMIR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/3/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-26 07:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR015112
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BROWN, RODNEY DANA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/4/1966
|Height
|6.02
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-26 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS004841
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|2000