Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name NICHOLAS, NAKEEM LAWRENSON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/18/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-26 09:10:00
Court Case 22CR207297
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 15000

Name TAYLOR, DAVON TYRON
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-26 13:29:00
Court Case NO FILE NUMBER
Charge Description SAFECRACKING
Bond Amount 10000

Name RICHBURG, TREVOR ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1968
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-26 06:50:00
Court Case 23CR219586
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000

Name BOWMAN, BREYONNA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/17/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-26 12:10:00
Court Case 23CR206732-1
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 75000

Name SUDLER, KHALON JAMIR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/3/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-26 07:20:00
Court Case 22CR015112
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name BROWN, RODNEY DANA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/4/1966
Height 6.02
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-26 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS004841
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 2000