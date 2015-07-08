Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-27-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PAGE, JERAMIE MITCHELL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-27 01:33:00
Court Case 21CR016016
Charge Description SEE PAPERWORK FOR CHARGE
Bond Amount 500

Name TUCK, KEVIN MARQUIS
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/17/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-27 10:37:00
Court Case 19CR051209-01
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name PENDERGRASS, DEANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-27 07:59:00
Court Case 21CR215861
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500

Name REED, KALVIN MANDELL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/17/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-27 15:02:00
Court Case 22CR313558-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name PRINCE, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1963
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-27 06:20:00
Court Case 23CR220557
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000

Name VICK, BRIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/4/1954
Height 6.1
Weight 325
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-27 15:15:00
Court Case 23CR221002
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 1000000