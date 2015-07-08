Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-27-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PAGE, JERAMIE MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/23/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-27 01:33:00
|Court Case
|21CR016016
|Charge Description
|SEE PAPERWORK FOR CHARGE
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|TUCK, KEVIN MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|4/17/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-27 10:37:00
|Court Case
|19CR051209-01
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|PENDERGRASS, DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/12/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-27 07:59:00
|Court Case
|21CR215861
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|REED, KALVIN MANDELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/17/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-27 15:02:00
|Court Case
|22CR313558-01
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|PRINCE, ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/20/1963
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-27 06:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR220557
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|VICK, BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/4/1954
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|325
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-27 15:15:00
|Court Case
|23CR221002
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount
|1000000