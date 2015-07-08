Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Howard, Jermaine Franklin
Arrest Date 01/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Howard, Jermaine Franklin (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/27/2023 09:22.
Arresting Officer Drye, C A

Name Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
Arrest Date 01/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2023 18:26.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Howard, Jermaine Franklin
Arrest Date 01/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Howard, Jermaine Franklin (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/27/2023 09:22.
Arresting Officer Drye, C A

Name Singleton, Kenya
Arrest Date 01/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Singleton, Kenya (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2023 18:42.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Howard, Jermaine Franklin
Arrest Date 01/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Howard, Jermaine Franklin (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/27/2023 09:37.
Arresting Officer  

Name Delarosa, Isaiah
Arrest Date 01/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Delarosa, Isaiah (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2023 19:50.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E