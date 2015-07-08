Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howard, Jermaine Franklin
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Howard, Jermaine Franklin (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/27/2023 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Drye, C A
|Name
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2023 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Howard, Jermaine Franklin
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Howard, Jermaine Franklin (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/27/2023 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Drye, C A
|Name
|Singleton, Kenya
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Singleton, Kenya (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2023 18:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Howard, Jermaine Franklin
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Howard, Jermaine Franklin (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/27/2023 09:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Delarosa, Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Delarosa, Isaiah (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2023 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E