Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OLIVER, SHAVONA PATRICE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/11/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-28 02:17:00
Court Case 20CR708857
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE    
Bond Amount 500

Name
Arrest Type
DOB
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-28 19:27:49
Court Case 21CR240202
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000

Name FARMER, GREGORIO DONAL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/27/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-28 01:50:00
Court Case 23CR221445
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name KYLE, NICHELLE TAKELA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/28/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-28 10:00:00
Court Case 23CR221296-01
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 0

Name COLORADO-GARCIA, ANDRES FELIPE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/5/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-28 00:39:00
Court Case 23CR221469-01
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name MCLAUCHLIN, MICHAEL BRADLEY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-28 09:51:00
Court Case 22CR217238
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500