Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Young, Quandre Dequan
Arrest Date 01/28/2023
Court Case 202300643
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2023 10:03.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Aycoth, Wade Alexander
Arrest Date 01/28/2023
Court Case 202300647
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Aycoth, Wade Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK W Franklin St/n West St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2023 12:31.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Melton, Steven Ross
Arrest Date 01/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Melton, Steven Ross (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2023 13:30.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Melton, Steven Ross
Arrest Date 01/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Melton, Steven Ross (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 400-BLK Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2023 13:38.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Oxendine, Quentin Lee
Arrest Date 01/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Oxendine, Quentin Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 7500-BLK Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 1/28/2023 13:58.
Arresting Officer Edmondson, J S