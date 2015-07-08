Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-29-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROCKA, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 6/21/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-29 11:18:00
Court Case 23CR222319
Charge Description STOLEN GOODS – POSSESSION OF (MISDEMEANO
Bond Amount 1000

Name CRAWFORD, ELIZABETH
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-29 11:45:00
Court Case 21CR051586
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name CRAWFORD, TYKEESE CECIL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-29 12:17:00
Court Case 23CR222329
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- POSSESS COCAINE/CODEINE/MOR
Bond Amount 0

Name RICHARDSON, MARCUS RASHAD
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/12/1976
Height 6.00
Weight 181
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-29 00:00:00
Court Case 20CRS237085
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000

Name JACKSON, RICHARD BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/18/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-29 09:51:00
Court Case 23CR222305
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 0

Name TORRES-ISODORO, GIOVANNI GLADIMIR
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/25/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-29 00:09:00
Court Case 23CR222138
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000